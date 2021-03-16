Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City, UT, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Salt Lake City, the annual mean wage is $52,690 or 1.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $272,180. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Electronics engineers, except computer

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $94,150

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#49. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $95,080

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– Employment: 14,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)

#48. Computer and information research scientists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $95,300

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

#47. Mechanical engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $95,380

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#46. Electrical engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $96,790

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#45. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $97,410

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#44. Personal financial advisors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $97,670

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#43. Art directors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $99,730

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– Employment: 42,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)

#42. Industrial production managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $100,110

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#41. Advertising and promotions managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $101,190

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

#40. Athletes and sports competitors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $101,440

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,140

– Employment: 11,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,550)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($172,760)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($112,010)

#39. Purchasing managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $101,640

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#38. Training and development managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $102,230

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#37. Physician assistants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $103,120

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#36. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $103,330

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– Employment: 11,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

#35. Nurse practitioners

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $104,370

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#34. Compensation and benefits managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $104,850

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#33. Computer network architects

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $105,500

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#32. Natural sciences managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $105,650

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#31. Aerospace engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $106,110

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#30. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $106,460

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#29. Education teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $107,300

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,560

– Employment: 61,300

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($108,450)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)

— Toledo, OH ($106,940)

#28. Human resources managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#27. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $108,610

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

#26. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $108,770

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,990

– Employment: 6,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,720)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($125,940)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,280)

#25. Medical and health services managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $110,720

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#24. Education administrators, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $112,740

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#23. Pharmacists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $116,240

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#22. Nurse midwives

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $118,720

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

#21. Financial managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $118,780

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#20. Computer hardware engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $125,890

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

#19. Sales engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $125,990

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#18. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $126,500

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,430

– Employment: 31,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

#17. Petroleum engineers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $128,060

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

#16. Sales managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $128,730

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#15. Architectural and engineering managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $129,470

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#14. Marketing managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $129,880

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#13. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $132,340

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,650

– Employment: 21,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,130)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,530)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($132,340)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $135,050

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#11. Dentists, general

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $135,540

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#10. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $142,610

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,700

– Employment: 53,090

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)

#9. Lawyers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $142,790

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $159,870

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#7. Chief executives

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $171,840

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#6. Podiatrists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $173,760

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#5. Family medicine physicians

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $184,150

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#4. General internal medicine physicians

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $216,630

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $230,880

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

#2. Pediatricians, general

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $250,880

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $272,180

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)