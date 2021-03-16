Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City, UT, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Salt Lake City, the annual mean wage is $52,690 or 1.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $272,180. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Electronics engineers, except computer
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $94,150
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#49. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $95,080
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,230
– Employment: 14,380
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)
#48. Computer and information research scientists
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $95,300
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
#47. Mechanical engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $95,380
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#46. Electrical engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $96,790
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#45. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $97,410
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#44. Personal financial advisors
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $97,670
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#43. Art directors
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $99,730
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,600
– Employment: 42,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)
#42. Industrial production managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $100,110
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#41. Advertising and promotions managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $101,190
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
#40. Athletes and sports competitors
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $101,440
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,140
– Employment: 11,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,550)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($172,760)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($112,010)
#39. Purchasing managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $101,640
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#38. Training and development managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $102,230
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#37. Physician assistants
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $103,120
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#36. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $103,330
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– Employment: 11,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
#35. Nurse practitioners
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $104,370
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#34. Compensation and benefits managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $104,850
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#33. Computer network architects
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $105,500
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#32. Natural sciences managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $105,650
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#31. Aerospace engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $106,110
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#30. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $106,460
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#29. Education teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $107,300
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,560
– Employment: 61,300
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($108,450)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)
— Toledo, OH ($106,940)
#28. Human resources managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $107,580
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#27. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $108,610
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
#26. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $108,770
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,990
– Employment: 6,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,720)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($125,940)
— Anchorage, AK ($122,280)
#25. Medical and health services managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $110,720
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#24. Education administrators, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $112,740
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#23. Pharmacists
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $116,240
– #327 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#22. Nurse midwives
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $118,720
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
#21. Financial managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $118,780
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#20. Computer hardware engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $125,890
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#19. Sales engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $125,990
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#18. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $126,500
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,430
– Employment: 31,800
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
#17. Petroleum engineers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $128,060
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
#16. Sales managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $128,730
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#15. Architectural and engineering managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $129,470
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#14. Marketing managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $129,880
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#13. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $132,340
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,650
– Employment: 21,380
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,130)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,530)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($132,340)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $135,050
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#11. Dentists, general
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $135,540
– #263 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#10. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $142,610
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,700
– Employment: 53,090
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
#9. Lawyers
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $142,790
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $159,870
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#7. Chief executives
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $171,840
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#6. Podiatrists
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $173,760
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
#5. Family medicine physicians
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $184,150
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#4. General internal medicine physicians
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $216,630
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $230,880
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
#2. Pediatricians, general
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $250,880
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Salt Lake City, UT
– Annual mean salary: $272,180
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)