Highest paying jobs in Salt Lake City for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Salt Lake City, UT using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

#50. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $53,650 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,750

– Employment: 69,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Longview, WA ($71,950)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($60,760)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,230)

– Job description: Fabricate, position, align, and fit parts of structural metal products.

#49. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $54,050 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#48. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $54,290 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 15,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.

#47. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $54,670 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#46. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $54,800 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($108,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($83,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($76,310)

– Job description: Position and secure steel bars or mesh in concrete forms in order to reinforce concrete. Use a variety of fasteners, rod-bending machines, blowtorches, and hand tools. Includes rod busters.

#45. Milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $54,860 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,920

– Employment: 15,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($54,860)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($53,420)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($51,950)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend milling or planing machines to mill, plane, shape, groove, or profile metal or plastic work pieces.

#44. Boilermakers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $55,010 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#43. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $55,190 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#42. Structural iron and steel workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $55,350 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#41. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $55,540 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#40. Brokerage clerks

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $55,930 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#39. Electricians

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $56,030 (#184 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#38. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $56,040 (#158 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#37. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $56,100 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#36. Maintenance workers, machinery

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $56,280 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#35. Meter readers, utilities

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $56,330 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

#34. Flight attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,020 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($72,460)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($64,930)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($63,830)

– Job description: Monitor safety of the aircraft cabin. Provide services to airline passengers, explain safety information, serve food and beverages, and respond to emergency incidents.

#33. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,280 (#176 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#32. Locksmiths and safe repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,310 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,240

– Employment: 16,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,220)

— Fresno, CA ($67,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($66,500)

– Job description: Repair and open locks, make keys, change locks and safe combinations, and install and repair safes.

#31. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,490 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 15,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($70,600)

— Rockford, IL ($63,210)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($60,080)

– Job description: Operate or tend furnaces, such as gas, oil, coal, electric-arc or electric induction, open-hearth, or oxygen furnaces, to melt and refine metal before casting or to produce specified types of steel.

#30. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,530 (#251 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,600 (#170 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#28. Industrial machinery mechanics

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $57,890 (#134 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#27. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $58,450 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#26. Tax preparers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $59,390 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $59,950 (#307 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#24. Lodging managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $60,020 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#23. Airfield operations specialists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $60,450 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.

#22. Chemical plant and system operators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $61,010 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#21. Occupational health and safety technicians

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $61,820 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#20. Transportation inspectors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $61,860 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#19. Construction and building inspectors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $62,150 (#119 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#18. Food service managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $63,060 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#17. Millwrights

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $64,850 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#16. Crane and tower operators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $66,860 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $68,510 (#218 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#13 (tie). Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $69,150 (#165 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 12,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#13 (tie). Gas plant operators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $69,150 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#12. Advertising sales agents

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $69,840 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#11. Insurance sales agents

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $69,970 (#91 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $70,080 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#9. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $70,590 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#8. Commercial pilots

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $79,020 (#92 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $82,110 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $82,140 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#5. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $83,000 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $86,790 (#239 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $87,620 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $89,070 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#1. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $91,430 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.