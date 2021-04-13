High winds in Utah prompting safety reminders

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) On Tuesday, wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour impacted the early morning commute. A high wind warning expired for Davis County at noon, but as more wind is in the forecast, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is urging folks to prepare.

“If you have anything outside that could blow around, grills or trampolines, those things need to be dismantled or brought inside so they do not become flying projectiles,” Joe Doughtery with the Utah Division of Emergency Management says.

In the event of widespread power outages, folks should also be prepared inside.

“Power outages can occur we saw some pretty significant power outages with the last significant windstorm that went through Davis county last year, tree limbs can come down it doesn’t take that much wind,” Doughtery says.

The best advice to always be weather aware and to prepare before, during, and after a wind storm.

