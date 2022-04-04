UTAH (ABC4) – High wind advisories have been issued in parts of northern and central Utah.

These gusty winds can wreak havoc even if you are at home during the storm. Crews are now prepping for power outages

With wind advisories and warnings in effect, residents have to be on high alert.

“This afternoon through tomorrow night in most cases,” Alex DeSmet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake said.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are standing by and closely monitoring the forecast

“We have meteorologists on staff looking at all these types of situations every day, literally every day,” Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Jasen Lee said.

Power outages can be a concern, especially if power lines are surrounded by trees.

They say swaying tree branches are what to look out for, as they run into power lines and cause outages.

“If there are high winds and tree branches nearby certainly there can be a potential for some type of issue and possibly an outage,” Lee said.

They’re also reminding people, if there is a power outage, call them immediately. Also, if you see a power line down, do not go near it as it could be deadly.

“We don’t want anyone coming in contact with a line under any circumstances so if they have an issue reach out to Rocky Mountain Power,” Lee said.