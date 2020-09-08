High winds cause delays at SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After Monday night’s high winds, which have caused thousands of power outages across Utah and has caused schools to close, the Salt Lake City International Airport is also seeing the effects of the high winds.
According to officials at the airport, several delays have already been made to flights landing and taking off at the Salt Lake Airport.
The delays are mainly from the high winds and smaller planes are the ones mostly being affected at the airport.
According to flightview.com, 40% of departures are on-time and about 70% of arrivals are on time at the Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday morning. The rest of the departing and arriving flights are experiencing some sort of delay because of the high winds.
