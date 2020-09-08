High winds cause delays at SLC International Airport

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After Monday night’s high winds, which have caused thousands of power outages across Utah and has caused schools to close, the Salt Lake City International Airport is also seeing the effects of the high winds.

According to officials at the airport, several delays have already been made to flights landing and taking off at the Salt Lake Airport.

SLC International Airport is experiencing minimal delays due to high winds. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding possible delays. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) September 8, 2020

The delays are mainly from the high winds and smaller planes are the ones mostly being affected at the airport.

According to flightview.com, 40% of departures are on-time and about 70% of arrivals are on time at the Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday morning. The rest of the departing and arriving flights are experiencing some sort of delay because of the high winds.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.