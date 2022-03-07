DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The High West Whiskey Lounge is opening at Deer Valley Resort and will be featuring an airstream bar!

High West Distillery has partnered with the resort for a three day pop-up lounge to bring their signature whiskey and cocktails to skiers mid-mountain.

The pop-up will feature a new “Silver Saloon” airstream that can be found on Snow Beach at Deer Valley’s Silver Lake Village, 7815 Royal St., Park City, Utah.

The event will be held from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The High West Distillery and Saloon is Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870 and the world’s first ski-in, ski-out distillery.

