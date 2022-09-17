SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West.

Officers learned one of the vehicles involved was “mangled,” injuring a 65-year-old man.

Responding officers reportedly secured the crash scene while the Salt Lake City Fire Department worked to free the driver from the SUV. Gold Cross Ambulance transported the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, police say.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and officers believe the driver of the blue SUV, while traveling southbound on 300 West, lost control and crashed into the semi-truck traveling northbound.

Police suspect excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged, according to police.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse.”

No further information is currently available.