High-speed chase across multiple cities ends with arrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A high-speed chase that started in West Valley City overnight and came to an end in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

West Valley police attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle just after 3 a.m. when the driver took off at high speed.

Officers chased the vehicle across West Valley City, onto State Route 201 before eventually terminating the chase for safety.

Officers assisting from Salt Lake City police continued to monitor the car and eventually saw the driver stop in the Oakley Park area.

Police said the driver left the car behind and ran and was eventually arrested near Redwood Road and 700 North.

Police said they are still searching for a possible second suspect that was seen in the car earlier in the chase.