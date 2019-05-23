Local News

High school students build home in Syracuse

It's house number 28 for contractor-teacher Rob Wilcox

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 06:05 PM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 06:05 PM MDT

SYRACUSE (ABC4 News) - Student builders celebrated the completion of their home in Syracuse Wednesday; it was built almost entirely by high school seniors at Syracuse High School over the 2018-2019 school year. 

The home is a beautiful 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths plus a deck and an unfinished basement. It will be sold at an affordable market rate by the financer of the project, the Utah Housing Corporation. But teachers say the real product here is the training. 

"This gives these kids an opportunity, particularly the kids who may not be as academic, to find something in life that's meaningful and fulfilling and provides them an opportunity eventually to own a home," said teacher and general contractor Rob Wilcox.

But even before graduation, this class is producing job opportunities; Wilcox explained, "In a normal school year, especially lately, I get 15-20 calls from contractors saying I need help, I need a young man or young lady who knows how to work. I'll train them to do whatever because we are desperate for people who work in the trades right now."

To find out how to get involved, visit the Davis School District website

Construction footage courtesy of Davis School District. 

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn't want war with the US

'Instincts just took over': Coach describes stopping gunman

District attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge

State and feds commit to working together to manage public lands

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

    A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

  • Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

    Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

  • Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

    Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

  • Snowbird 5pm

    Snowbird 5pm

  • Nitro World Games returns to Utah

    Nitro World Games returns to Utah

  • Montana Trooper returns home

    Montana Trooper returns home

  • Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

    Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

  • Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

    Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

  • New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

    New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

  • Police looking for assault suspect

    Police looking for assault suspect

  • High school students build a home in Syracuse

    High school students build a home in Syracuse

  • California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

    California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple
PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss