High school students build home in Syracuse
It's house number 28 for contractor-teacher Rob Wilcox
SYRACUSE (ABC4 News) - Student builders celebrated the completion of their home in Syracuse Wednesday; it was built almost entirely by high school seniors at Syracuse High School over the 2018-2019 school year.
The home is a beautiful 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths plus a deck and an unfinished basement. It will be sold at an affordable market rate by the financer of the project, the Utah Housing Corporation. But teachers say the real product here is the training.
"This gives these kids an opportunity, particularly the kids who may not be as academic, to find something in life that's meaningful and fulfilling and provides them an opportunity eventually to own a home," said teacher and general contractor Rob Wilcox.
But even before graduation, this class is producing job opportunities; Wilcox explained, "In a normal school year, especially lately, I get 15-20 calls from contractors saying I need help, I need a young man or young lady who knows how to work. I'll train them to do whatever because we are desperate for people who work in the trades right now."
To find out how to get involved, visit the Davis School District website.
Construction footage courtesy of Davis School District.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn't want war with the US
'Instincts just took over': Coach describes stopping gunman
District attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge
State and feds commit to working together to manage public lands
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
-
‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss