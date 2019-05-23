High school students build home in Syracuse

High school students build a home in Syracuse

SYRACUSE (ABC4 News) - Student builders celebrated the completion of their home in Syracuse Wednesday; it was built almost entirely by high school seniors at Syracuse High School over the 2018-2019 school year.

The home is a beautiful 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths plus a deck and an unfinished basement. It will be sold at an affordable market rate by the financer of the project, the Utah Housing Corporation. But teachers say the real product here is the training.

"This gives these kids an opportunity, particularly the kids who may not be as academic, to find something in life that's meaningful and fulfilling and provides them an opportunity eventually to own a home," said teacher and general contractor Rob Wilcox.

But even before graduation, this class is producing job opportunities; Wilcox explained, "In a normal school year, especially lately, I get 15-20 calls from contractors saying I need help, I need a young man or young lady who knows how to work. I'll train them to do whatever because we are desperate for people who work in the trades right now."

To find out how to get involved, visit the Davis School District website.

Construction footage courtesy of Davis School District.

