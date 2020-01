OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A junior varsity basketball player at Ben Lomond High School was handcuffed and detained following his game on Friday at Cedar Valley High School.

According to Laval Stephens, the police officer told him he was trespassing.

Laval, his parents, and witnesses, spoke with ABC4’s Brittany Johnson about the ordeal.

Why was this Ben Lomond HS bball player handcuffed after his game Friday by Utah County Sheriff's? His story, the video, & reaction from other parents defending this 16 yo is something you will ONLY see tonight on @abc4utah News at 10.#Exclusive #There4You

📸 Christina Alexander pic.twitter.com/FYreLxGm5a — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) January 21, 2020

The body of this story will be updated with quotes from everyone interviewed.