High-profile vehicle restrictions in place for Interstate-15, Legacy Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers in Davis County are reporting 70 mph gusts winds impacting travel on highways.

NEW: The Salt Lake Valley & the Wasatch Back are now under a wind advisory through 9am Wednesday. East winds expected between 20-30 mph & gusts up to 55mph.



You know the drill—- secure loose objects now. Pillows, patio furniture, trampolines—be ready @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/9QH5SGUx0c — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 14, 2021

With gusts expected to start peaking beyond that soon, troopers are asking drivers to be careful on the road.

Due to the high winds, troopers have placed high-profile vehicle restrictions for I-15, Legacy Hwy, and US-89 (north of Park Ln) in Davis County.

High Profile Vehicle 🚚🚛Restrictions are in place in both directions I-15 and on Legacy Highway through Davis County due to high winds. More info: https://t.co/K3SbO05D4m pic.twitter.com/Eo9jEnioVi — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) April 14, 2021

The vehicle include semi-trucks, RVs, and other light or other high-profile vehicles.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the gusty winds.

This is a developing story more information about restrictions will be provided as they become available.