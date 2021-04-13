High-profile vehicle restrictions in place for Interstate-15, Legacy Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers in Davis County are reporting 70 mph gusts winds impacting travel on highways.
With gusts expected to start peaking beyond that soon, troopers are asking drivers to be careful on the road.
Due to the high winds, troopers have placed high-profile vehicle restrictions for I-15, Legacy Hwy, and US-89 (north of Park Ln) in Davis County.
The vehicle include semi-trucks, RVs, and other light or other high-profile vehicles.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the gusty winds.
This is a developing story more information about restrictions will be provided as they become available.