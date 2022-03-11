SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

After cold and active weather this week, we’re going to get calmer weather to round out this week.

Winds will gradually ease throughout Friday as high pressure settles in. This will lead to a good amount of sunshine across the Beehive State today.

Temperatures will also start to climb with most parts of Utah seeing a daytime high on Saturday of 5-10 degrees warmer than Friday. Even though it’s slightly warmer, daytime highs will still be about 10-15 degrees below average. Conditions look great if you’re headed up to the resorts on Saturday with plenty of fresh powder and sunshine!

However, the avalanche danger for backcountry areas in the northern Utah mountains will remain high. The warming trend with sunshine will continue on Saturday with highs climbing into the 40s along the Wasatch Front and mid 60s down in St. George.

By Sunday, a weak disturbance will hold the warming at bay and will bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. It’s still too early for specific details, but as we get closer to Sunday the picture will become clearer so stay tuned! After Sunday, temperatures will continue warming to slightly above averages early next week as another disturbance looks to arrive by midweek.

In short, temperatures will finally begin to warm as high pressure briefly settles in.

