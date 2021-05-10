High on meth, man chases car theft victim with metal object, according to Utah police

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man was taken into police custody after he allegedly attempted to strike a man with a hard metal object and steal his car while high on methamphetamine.

According to the probable cause statement, Treven Dedman was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday following an incident outside of a hotel in West Valley City. The statement described Dedman as having charged towards his victim with a metal rod that could have been a roofing tool with a claw, swinging his weapon multiple times without making contact.

Prior to the incident with the metal object, Dedmon allegedly stole a car key from his victim’s hotel room and told the victim he planned to steal his car.

Upon arrest and investigation, Dedman told police he was high on meth and was also “talking in a rapid way.”

Dedmon was booked into jail and charged with aggravated assault, vehicle theft, and intoxication.