SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George today, and the chance of record potential as we head into the close of the work week and weekend.

Temperatures statewide will be on the up and up with the 90s expected along the Wasatch Front, mid-80s in our mountain valleys like Park City, and a range of 80s and 90s throughout Central, Eastern, and Southern Utah.

Salt Lake City daytime highs will flirt with some records as we make it to the end of the work week with triple digits reaching above 100 Friday and Saturday, while St. George will see highs above the seasonal average of 101 for a majority of the next seven days.

Skies will remain mostly dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where the isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in southeastern Utah after today into the upcoming weekend.

With increasing temperatures and even drier conditions, the fire risk will also continue to increase. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be going into effect for just about all spots in Utah along and west of the I-15 corridor.

This does include all of the Wasatch Front. The warning goes from Friday at noon through Saturday evening at 9 PM. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest and relative humidity values could drop as low as 5%. Those factors combined with the high heat will result in a critical fire risk. Even for areas not within the warning, the fire risk is still something to be mindful of.

Moving forward past the weekend, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, but if we’re trying to be optimistic to find some relief, there’s a chance that by the middle and latter stages of next week we could see a surge of monsoon moisture. Being a handful of days away there’s nothing set in stone, but models are at least optimistic. Keep your fingers crossed since we need the moisture.

We’re coming off another week with the drought monitor showing over 80% of the state in extreme drought with 8% in exceptional drought. Extreme and exceptional drought are the two worst categories..