HIGH avalanche danger, Saturday

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Officials are warning citizens to stay cautious as natural and human triggered avalanches are likely, Saturday.
On January 23 at 6:50 a.m, the Utah Avalanche Center heeds caution to those residing in northern Utah.
“1/23/21 Avalanche warning northern Utah. Natural and Human triggered avalanches likely,” Trent Meisenheimer with the Utah Avalanche Center writes.
According to Meisenheimer mountains affected will include Northern Utah, Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Provo, and as well as the Western Uintas.
“Recent heavy snowfall has overloaded a very weak snowpack and has created areas of unstable snow,” says Meisenheimer. “Both human and natural triggered avalanches are likely.”
Officials go on to mention it is best to stay off and avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
“Today, avalanche danger is high,” he continues. “Traveling in an avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
According to the Utah Avalanche Center avalanches are expected to be one to three feet deep, and to be hundreds of feet wide.
“These are unsurvivable avalanche conditions,” the team informs.
Utah’s most recent avalanche was at the beginning of January.
On January 8, at 10:09 a.m. Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an avalanche that occurred in the backcountry, in an area known as Dutch Draw. This area is located outside resort boundaries near Park City Mountain Canyons Village.
According to reports, a caller said she witnessed her boyfriend, a 31-year-old male from Clinton, Utah, attempt to snowboard down the steep backcountry terrain; triggering the very avalanche he was caught in.
The victim was then found dead hours later.