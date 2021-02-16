High avalanche danger reported in the backcountry, says UAC Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Very dangerous avalanche conditions and high danger exist in the backcountry, according to Utah Avalanche Center’s Logan zone.

A Tuesday morning tweet says, “Heavy snowfall and drifting today will cause the danger to increase further, and EXTREME avalanche danger may develop in some areas later this afternoon or overnight.”

2-16-2021: Avalanche Warning

VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS AND HIGH DANGER EXIST IN THE BACKCOUNTRY.

Heavy snowfall and drifting today will cause the danger to increase further, and EXTREME avalanche danger may develop in some areas later this afternoon or overnight. pic.twitter.com/njvgtpTkV5 — UAC Logan (@UAClogan) February 16, 2021

UAC took to Instagram, saying the avalanche warning issued is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” the post reads, in part. “Natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain over the next several days. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, an extreme avalanche danger means:

It is the highest level of avalanche danger.

Avalanches are certain to occur.

Avalanches may run historic distances.

Avalanches will be fast-moving, far running, and very destructive.

Avalanches may reach or occur in places not normally affected by avalanches.

The Utah Department of Transportation closed Little Cottonwood Canyon late Monday and into Tuesday after a “large natural avalanche cycle overnight & ongoing,” according to a Tuesday morning tweet.