Herriman police seek two burglary and theft suspects

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for at least two suspects who were involved in vehicle burglaries and mail thefts on the west side of Herriman.

Police say the incidents happened in the early morning hours on Friday.

One of the suspects is seen on video surveillance and appears to be a man wearing dark clothing with a reflective strip on his coat.

The suspects vehicle is a white, four door, long-bed pickup truck, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes either the suspect or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Detective J. Myers at jmyers@herrimanpd.org or 801-871-3559. Those who call may reference case # 21-2872.