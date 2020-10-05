Herriman Police search for vandalism suspect

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman Police are searching for a vandalism suspect after employees of Fort Herriman Middle School noticed damage to the school Monday morning,

Police say school employees discovered damage to several exterior windows at the school that was likely caused by some sort of projectile. The incident is believed to have occurred over the weekend when no students or staff were in the building.

An incident of an individual driving by the school in a gorilla mask was brought to the police’s attention but they say that the two incidents are unrelated at this time.

The Herriman City Police Department School Resource Officer and staff at Fort Herriman are investigating and reviewing available video surveillance.

Police say that no students or staff at Fort Herriman Middle School are threatened and that they are working closely with the Jordan School District to resolve the vandalism incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Herriman City Police

Department at (801) 840-4000.