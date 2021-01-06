Herriman Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman City Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen early Wednesday morning.

Police say Jaxson Allen was seen at his home in the area of Sliding Rock Way at around 2 a.m.

Jaxson may be in the Herriman area, police say.

They add that while they have no information that Jaxson is in any immediate danger, police are concerned for his safety due to his age.

Jaxson is described as white, about 4’7″ and about 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Jaxson was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about Jaxson’s whereabouts or his activity over the past day, you are urged to call Herriman City Police dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number HR21-215.