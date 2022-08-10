HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Herriman man who entered a plea for killing his previous dog is facing new charges for allegedly breaking his current dog’s leg.

Christopher Joseph Prows, 31, is facing one count of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony after police responded to a complaint regarding an injured puppy named Chief on June 20, court records state.

An officer arrived on the scene and observed Chief limping on a patio without shelter. Police couldn’t contact Prows so they left a 24-hour notice.

Prows called animal services and told them the dog was injured while bathing on June 18.

On June 21, police went back to Prows’ home and saw Chief was non-weight bearing on his swollen leg. Chief was taken to a veterinarian for immediate care.

The vet reported that the 31-pound Goldendoodle’s leg was broken and a splint was the “necessary treatment.”

Prows told police he held Chief by “the hind-quarter legs and accidentally dropped” the dog.

A neighbor told police they observed Prows yank Chief up the stairs by his neck when Chief was non-compliant. She also said she heard the dog yelping around on June 15 and did not see Chief after that date.

After speaking with Prows’ wife, the neighbor told police she was told “Christopher was giving Chief a bath. He didn’t like it and was behaving bad.” Prows allegedly snapped and put him in a hold, court records state.

Police also interviewed Prows’ child who said his dad hurt Chief’s leg and broke it. The child also said it sounded like Prows’ was hitting Chief before hearing the dog scream.

Prows previously entered into a plea after admitting to killing his dog Yoda because the dog refused to go on the balcony. He said he lost his temper and hit Yoda three times resulting in blood and fecal matter leaving Yoda’s body and dying.