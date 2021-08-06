Herriman man charged with animal torture after leaving puppy in crate for several days in heat

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man has been charged with animal torture after his roommate’s girlfriend alerted police that he had allegedly left his 10-month-old puppy trapped outside in a crate for at least five days.

According to a police statement, Cameron Hunter Toy told his roommate’s girlfriend on May 31 that his dog, Gus Gus, had been euthanized due to an illness. However, when she and her friends came to his home on June 4, they found Gus Gus on the balcony in a crate covered by a blanket and surrounded by tires.

The caller told police that when she found the animal in extreme heat conditions, he was without any food or water.

The caller then took in the animal for the night before bringing Gus Gus to a veterinarian on June 5.

The pet hospital reported that the dog was in critical condition and had severe muscle loss, an excessive spine curvature, difficulties walking, including an injury to one of his front limbs, and was emaciated and dehydrated.

Toy’s charge of animal torture is categorized as a third-degree felony.