HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.

The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area.

“We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did not find any viable threat,” Providence Hall Junior High officials said in a social post on Facebook.

The lockdown has since been lifted.