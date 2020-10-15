Herriman High School students launch ‘No Cold Kids’ project

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some Herriman High School students are set out to make a difference in their community this upcoming winter by providing warm winter coats for students and families who have fallen on hard times during the pandemic.

Business and marketing students from the high school are hoping to use their skills they are learning in the classroom for their coat drive that they have entitled ‘No Cold Kids’. According to the school district, the coat drive started out small but has grown to help not only a local homeless shelter, but also people in need in Riverton, West Jordan, South Jordan, Herriman, Copperton, and Bluffdale.

The Herriman High School students behind ‘No Cold Kids’ enlisted the help from Scheels. The retailer will match every donation to the coat drive. The students have a goal to collect 800 coats. So far, they have collected about 200 new and gently used coats to help bring relief to students and families struggling during the pandemic.