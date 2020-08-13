Herriman High prepares for nation’s first high school football game amid pandemic

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)— Herriman High School is preparing for the nation’s first high school football game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mustangs will host Davis High School.

“We are sold out with tickets they sold out rather quickly,” Assistant Principal of Herriman High School Stewart Hudnall said.

In coordination with the Utah High School Activities Association and the health department, there are certain rules in place.

“We have been in contact with the association and the health department to make sure everything falls within the guidelines they’ve given us,” Hudnall said.

All fans must wear face masks and maintain six feet of social distancing. The stadium has a capacity of 25% of its estimated, usual 4,000 seats. Tickets must be purchased online and fans must sit in assigned seats for contact tracing. Protecting players is also a top priority.

“Anytime they are in physical contact they don’t need to wear the mask but when they are on the sidelines they have to pull the mask up,” Hudnall said. “They bring there own water bottles we don’t provide that, in the past, we would have the Gatorade bottles where everyone was sharing.”

Contact tracing guidelines are implemented for the team too.

“Keep different players in different groups so if one player in a certain group gets sick then just that group is out,” Hudnall said.

Some staff at Herriman say it’s too soon to be playing football but school officials say they’re following direct guidance and orders for the Utah High School Activities Association. Varsity kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday.