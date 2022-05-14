HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Fallen Officers Memorial Trail is now open at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman.

You can pay tribute to fallen officers from Utah by walking, running or biking a 0.4 mile paved path at the Reservoir, located at 15000 S Ashland Ridge Dr.

The path will include names and photo markers honoring some of those who have passed while serving in the line of duty.

This year’s display is held May 12-19, and will be open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the 163 Utah law enforcement members who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our community by visiting the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial website.

If you have any questions, please contact the Herriman Events Dept. at (801) 446-8658 or email at events@herriman.org.