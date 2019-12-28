Herriman City Hall closed after suspicious package was found

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman City Hall has been closed after a suspicious pack was found.
Lt. Stromberg with the Herriman City Police Department says there have been reports of a suspicious package at Herriman City Hall Saturday afternoon.
Officials with Herriman City Police Department say Herriman City Hall campus and the Ice Ribbon will be closed effective immediately while emergency crews are investigating a situation at the building.
Officials say there is no current threat to the public but ask people to please avoid the area.
Lt. Stromberg says Herriman police are waiting for the bomb squad from Unified Fire to arrive on scene.
This is a developing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.
