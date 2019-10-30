Herriman City employees experience active shooter training simulation

HERRIMAN CITY (ABC4 News) – Herriman city employees received a crash course in how to respond to dangerous scenarios on Tuesday.

Screaming and gunshots could be heard from city hall, but it was all part of the intense training drill put on by the Herriman Police Department.

“We’re conducting an active shooter drill for our city employees who work in city hall here in Herriman. To provide them with a realistic training opportunity for them to develop a plan of action and execute that plan and see how well it works and make adjustments in the event that we have a mall killing scenario,” said Herriman City Police Lt. Cody Stromberg.

The simulation is as realistic as possible so that employees can see how well their plans work under stressful conditions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: