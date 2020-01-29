1  of  2
Herriman charter school closed for the day after carbon monoxide gas leak

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at a Herriman charter school got the day off after a gas leak Wednesday morning.

School officials decided to close the school because fire crews found hazardous levels of carbon monoxide.

Parents were allowed to pick up their students from the auditorium at Herriman High School.

The cause of the leak has not been released.

