Here’s why you’re still seeing crossing guards in some school districts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dismissal from schools across the state of Utah.

However, many districts are offering meal service to students and opportunities to pick up work packets. Granite and Canyons school districts are among those participating in the “soft closure.” Unified Police Department continues to provide crossing guards in both districts and reminds the public how important crosswalk safety with students, parents and staff still traveling to school campuses.

Sgt. Melody Gray of Unified Police Department tells ABC4 “making sure the crosswalks are safe is more vital during this pandemic because the schools are not on a normal schedule which leads to many people ignoring the flashing lights and aren’t being cognizant of kids who are walking to and from schools.” UPD urges drivers to be mindful and observe all traffic signs and signal in school zones.

These schools continue to provide important resources for the community, despite the fact some crossing guards have received less than friendly greetings from the public because the guards continue to work during the recent mandates.

Sgt. Gray said the crossing guards are compliant with all state and national guidelines for social distancing and given tools to abide by recommendations from the Centers for Disease control to slow the spread of COVID-19.

School crossings are typically staffed at the times below:

Granite School District

8:00 – 8:45 AM

11:30 – 12:15 PM

Canyons School District

Schools serving meals

11:00 – 1:00 PM

Schools not serving meals

Alta View Elem, Peruvian Park, and Willow Canyon Elementary

7:45-8:20 AM

2:55- 3:25 PM

Friday 1:15- 1:45 PM

Edgemont Elementary

8:10 – 8:45 AM

3:20 – 3:50 PM

Friday 1:40 – 2:10 PM

Midvalley Elementary

7:50 – 8:25 AM

1:00 – 3:30 PM

Fridays 1:20 – 1:50 PM

Due to many schools on an altered schedule, times are subject to change based upon the needs of the district and schools.

