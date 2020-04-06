Here’s why you should call 8-1-1 before digging in your yard for projects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Rocky Mountain Power is urging customers to call 8-1-1 two days prior to doing any digging in their yards, even for simple projects like planting a tree, according to the company.

The nationwide 8-1-1 line is up and running. Calling the number will allow professionals to come and identify any underground facilities that may make digging in your yard hazardous.

Failing to call this number could not only be dangerous for the person digging, but could cause service outages throughout your neighborhood, which could require repair costs, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

8-1-1 is a free service which connects callers from anywhere in the country to local underground facility owners so they can mark the locations of their power lines.

The national public opinion survey of homeowners, which was conducted in March by the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines and those who dig near them, shared the most popular planned projects among surveyed homeowners who plan to dig in their yards:

· Planting a tree or shrub (47 percent)

· Building a patio or deck (24 percent)

· Building a fence (21 percent)

· Installing a mailbox (8 percent)

Visit rockymountainpower.net to order free electrical safety materials.

