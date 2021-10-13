Here’s why you should apply for your sportsman hunting permit this month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A week from now, Utahns can look forward to being entered into the 2022 drawing for the much anticipated and most prized permit offered to Utah hunters.
Utahn’s can apply for their 2022 sportsman permits for as many of the species listed below beginning Oct. 20:
- Buck Deer
- Buck pronghorn
- Bull elk
- Bull moose
- Desert bighorn sheep
- Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep
- Bison
- Mountain Goat
- Black Bear
- Cougar
- Wild turkey
Before you apply, keep in mind that there are some application guidelines you must abide by. You must turn 12 years old by the end of the year in which the permit is issued. You must be a Utah resident on Nov. 17, 2021. There is also a $10 nonrefundable application fee that will be charged for each hunt you apply for.
Last, you must have a valid Utah Hunting or combination license.
The application deadline is on Nov. 10 and the winners of the drawing will be announced on Nov. 17.
Happy hunting!