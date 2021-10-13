Here’s why you should apply for your sportsman hunting permit this month

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 16: A competitor awaits his turn to shoot in the Men’s Trap Shooting qualification during day four of the Baku 2015 European Games at Baku Shooting Centre on June 16, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images for BEGOC)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A week from now, Utahns can look forward to being entered into the 2022 drawing for the much anticipated and most prized permit offered to Utah hunters.

Utahn’s can apply for their 2022 sportsman permits for as many of the species listed below beginning Oct. 20:

Buck Deer

Buck pronghorn

Bull elk

Bull moose

Desert bighorn sheep

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep

Bison

Mountain Goat

Black Bear

Cougar

Wild turkey

Before you apply, keep in mind that there are some application guidelines you must abide by. You must turn 12 years old by the end of the year in which the permit is issued. You must be a Utah resident on Nov. 17, 2021. There is also a $10 nonrefundable application fee that will be charged for each hunt you apply for.

Last, you must have a valid Utah Hunting or combination license.

The application deadline is on Nov. 10 and the winners of the drawing will be announced on Nov. 17.

Happy hunting!