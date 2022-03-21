SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to see mountain goats in their natural habitat, there are few places you can go this spring to spot them in March and April.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be hosting two free mountain goat viewing events in the next couple of weeks.

The first event will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Upper Stillwater Dam in an area known as Rock Creek, northwest of Mountain Home in Duchesne County. Biologists will be available to answer questions and provide information about mountain goats.

The DWR says spotting scopes with phone adapters will be set up with a viewing screen to provide a closer view of the goats. The DWR urges those who do have binoculars to bring them.

Attendees should also come prepared with warm clothing and water because the area is remote and services are not available.

“Participants can usually see 10 to 30 mountain goats and other wildlife from Rock Creek Road, which runs through the canyon where the goats spend their winter months,” DWR Northeastern Region Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said. “The Uinta Mountains are the largest contiguous block of mountain goat habitat in Utah.”

Mountain goats were reintroduced to the Uinta Mountains in 1987 when DWR biologists released seven animals from Lone Peak. In 1988 and 1989, biologists released another 25 goats from Olympic National Park. Between 1992 and 2000, the herd was supplemented by 57 additional animals from two Utah herds. After the releases, a total of 89 goats had been released at 12 sites on the mountains.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance to reserve a time slot (since the canyon is very narrow and gets congested with heavy traffic) and to get emailed details and updates about the event. If it appears the weather will be too severe, the event will be canceled.