SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students within the Salt Lake City School District will be able to access free meals even when the school year ends.

Officials announced free meals will be provided to students throughout the summertime. The district’s “Summer Food Service Program” will be available to students aged 18-years-old or younger.

Free meals will be provided beginning June 7 through Aug. 23. Dates and times will vary depending on each location. Meals for children with special dietary needs will be provided upon request.

With federal school lunch waivers ending this summer, district officials say free food access for students will be changing.

Changes include:

No more take-home meals,

Breakfast and lunch will no longer be served at the same time

Grab & Go curbside service is no longer available

Adults will not be allowed to pick up meals without the child present

“With the end of federal waivers granting free school meal access for students and flexibility for school districts, we are no longer able to provide many of the valuable services that families have come to expect,” officials say.

All children must be present to receive a free meal and the meals must be consumed on-site. The only exception is a piece of fruit may be taken home.

All sites will be closed Monday, June 10, Monday, July 4, and Monday, July 25, 2022.

Both breakfast and lunch will be available for free at the following schools:

Escalante Elementary — 1810 West 900 North Salt Lake City, UT 84116 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Liberty Elementary —1085 South Roberta St. Salt Lake City, UT 84111 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Mary W. Jackson Elementary — 750 West 200 North Salt Lake City, UT 84116 June 7 – August 23 *Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday *No breakfast after July 14

Meadowlark Elementary — 497 North Morton Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84116 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Mountain View Elementary — 1380 South 1340 West Navajo St. Salt Lake City, UT 84104 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

North Star Elementary — 1545 North Morton Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84116 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Washington Elementary — 420 North 200 West Salt Lake City, UT 84103 June 7 – July 14 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday Lunch 11:00 -12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday



Park Locations serving free meals:

Fairmont Park — 1040 East Sugarmont Dr. (2225 S.) Salt Lake City, UT 84106 June 7-August 23 Lunch 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Jordan Park — 1060 South 900 West Salt Lake City, UT 84104 June 7-August 23 Lunch 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Liberty Park — 600 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105 June 7-August 23 Lunch 10:50 – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Riverside Park — 1500 West 600 North Salt Lake City, UT 84116 June 7-August 23 Lunch 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Sherwood Park — 1450 West 400 South Salt Lake City, UT 84014 June 7-August 23 Lunch 10:50 – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



Meals for children with special dietary needs will be provided upon request. Parents can contact dietician Brianna Hardisty, R.D., via email at Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org or by phone at (801) 974-8380 to make arrangements.

For questions and concerns, please contact the Child Nutrition office at (801) 974-8380.

Families who may need extra help can visit a multitude of food pantries remaining open throughout the summer by clicking here.

Earlier this month, the Utah Board of Education announced that free lunch waivers for schools participating in the National School Lunch Program will end with the coming school year.

Parents looking to access free or reduced-price lunches for their children through the federal program will have to reapply by this summer.

The program was first implemented in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families seeking to enroll in the program for the following school year must apply with their local participating school by July 1.