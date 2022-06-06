UTAH (ABC4) – The countdown to July 4th is less than a month away and some may be wondering where they can buy fireworks here in the beehive state.

Utah allows the sale of Class “C” fireworks to be sold throughout the state — but only during a specific time period. This year, Utahns can purchase fireworks between June 24 and July 25, December 29 through December 31, and two days before and on Chinese New Year’s Eve.

Aside from firework purchase restrictions, there are also rules on when you can use them.

Those wishing to light up the sky can do so between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on these dates:

July 2 – July 5 (July 4 hours are extended to midnight)

July 22 – July 25 (July 24 hours extended to midnight)

December 31 from 11 am until 1 a.m. on January 1

Some local retailers you can purchase fireworks from this year:

Utah Grand Finale Fireworks (912 W State Street in Pleasant Grove)

Fireworks Frenzy (580 S State Street in Clearfield)

Blast Pyro LLC (1427 S 900 E in Midvale)

Phantom Fireworks Stand (2735 W 7800 S in West Jordan)

Class “C” fireworks are classified as “Dangerous Explosives” by the Utah legislature.

Firework restrictions have also been put in place and spread throughout Salt Lake County.