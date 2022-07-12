DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This is how Jeff Moss, one of the people leading the efforts behind the soon-to-be-former Utah State Prison, describes what the 600-acre land will be built into.

On Tuesday, it was announced in a news conference that the first phase of development at The Point will be known as “The Hub.”

The Point is known as the area where Salt Lake and Utah Counties meet.

Moss is helping to lead the efforts for the innovation district portion of the project.



The Hub will be right in the center of The Point, with retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment serving as a place for people to gather.

Courtesy: The Point

Courtesy: The Point

Courtesy: The Point

Courtesy: The Point

Courtesy: The Point

The board also highlighted the importance of transportation, declaring the completion of the Porter Rockwell Blvd. throughout the site, along with an emphasis on walkability and open space.

The “15-minute” city concept that the board has created in relation to transportation is aimed at making the area a “truly walkable city.”

Troy Walker, Draper City Mayor, says the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is involved in the planning and development of future transit in the area.

Also announced in the news conference were the development partners who will help bring the phase one plans to life.

The board is also beginning a survey process set to last through the end of August that will allow members of the public to share their ideas on what the focal point of The Hub should be.

A lot of the features of The Hub also came from public input.