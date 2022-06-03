UTAH (ABC4) – In an effort to limit excessive speeding in Utah, the Department of Public Safety has enacted a new law to address the problem.

The law, which goes into effect on May 4, states that a person driving at speeds of 105 miles per hour or greater can be charged with Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor.

In addition to the charge, any speed violation in excess of 100 miles per hour will result in a 150% enhanced fine.

Officials with the DPS say the change is meant to target the threat to safety created by those who choose not to drive responsibly.

Since 2020, the Utah Highway Patrol has issued close to 12,000 citations to drivers who choose to drive at extreme speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The DPS says this is “simply reckless and irresponsible driving behavior, and it puts everyone at risk.”

According to DPS, the odds of surviving a crash are horribly reduced at speeds over 100 miles per hour, while the odds of being in a crash increase significantly.