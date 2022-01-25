Here’s how you can watch these Sundance Film Festival screenings for free

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For those who were unable to purchase a Sundance ticket but still would like to be a part of the excitement, there are several films that are available to Utahns for free this year.

With just a few days left of the annual festival, Utahn’s can reserve free tickets to nine screenings through Sundance’s Local Lens program. The program provides a selection of free online screenings, ticket discounts, student screenings, and more.

The films to choose from include: La Guerra Civil, Nanny, A Love Song, Tiktok, Boom, and four Best of Fest films that will be announced on January 28th.

The selection of screenings will also include live Q and A’s with Directors from around the world.

The limit is one submission per person and you must be a Utah resident.

Utahns can apply here.

Trending Stories