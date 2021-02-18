Here’s how you can bobsled with a professional down the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic track

PARK CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 18: Justin Olsen, Evan Weinstock, Steven Langton and Christopher Fogt of the USA compete in the 4-Man Bobsled during the BMW IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup at Utah Olympic Park on November 18, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Have you ever wanted to try bobsledding? Utah Olympic Legacy is offering the chance to feel like an Olympian through the Winter Bobsled Experience.

Professional bobsled pilots are taking riders down the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Sliding Track through April 3.

The Track hosted a multitude of Winter events, including bobsled, luge, and skeleton during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games.

What becomes of the venues after the Olympics have gone?

Participants must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 100 pounds. The experience costs $175 per person.

Participants should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled sessions and must wear a face mask. Two participants can ride at a time.

To learn more about the Winter Bobsled Experience, visit utaholympiclegacy.com.