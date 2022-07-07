SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fair warning, next week is going to be HOT in our state.

ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team says were can expect to see triple-digit temperatures in the area, with not much relief from the heat in sight:

But don’t worry, local agencies are offering ways to help you beat the heat.

In a partnership between Salt Lake County (SLCo) Aging & Adult Services, SLCo Library Services and SLCo Recreation Centers, “Cool Zones” will be operated as our state continues to experience blazing summer heat.

But what are these cool zones exactly?

Well, organizers define them as areas in county facilities where members of the public can escape the summer heat, hydrate, and learn about available programs.

These are air-conditioned locations where seniors and those with disabilities can escape the heat not only to reduce their individual energy costs, but protect their health as well.

You can find them in libraries, senior centers, and recreation centers throughout Salt Lake County.

These zones will be operated through October 15, giving Utahns plenty of opportunities to cool down.

To see an interactive map of cool zones near you, click HERE.

With temperatures expected to hit the triple digits, the risk of heat-related illness, such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps is a real possibility.

Here are some signs of these illnesses to be aware of:

Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Heat Exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

Heat cramps

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

For more information on these illnesses and how to treat them, click here.