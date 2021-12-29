Here’s how to enjoy Utah’s cold weather safely

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For many, “the greatest snow on earth” is the reason why people love to call Utah home. But recreation in the cold comes with its challenges, including weather-related illnesses.

Hypothermia first presents itself as shivering and seeming cold. As the condition worsens, victims may experience confusion and drowsiness.

“The biggest hypothermia issue is when someone sustains an injury in the mountains like a sprained ankle, something where they can’t keep their heart rate up,” says Brent Jensen, the Davis County Search and Rescue Commander.

Jensen says the best way to combat hypothermia is by wearing clothing that will keep you insulated and dry.

“Layering is fantastic because the weather could change in a dime. I personally like to have a spare layer in my pack when I’m out adventuring,” says Jensen.

He also recommends keeping your heart rate up and taking in plenty of calories, so you can enjoy Utah’s beautiful winters safely.

“It’s about being aware of your surroundings and your own capabilities,” says Jensen.