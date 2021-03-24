Here’s a list of Utah’s farmers markets and when they open

(ABC4) – Are you ready for fresh produce, honey, and homemade soap?

Now that the warmer months are ahead of us, farmer’s markets will be opening across the state, giving goers the chance to enjoy the sun and support local vendors. Here’s a list of farmer’s markets in Utah.

Cache County

Cache Valley Gardeners Market– Cache Historic Courthouse, 199 North Main Street, Logan, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 8 through October 16

The market’s Facebook page states that COVID-19 protocols are in place at this time.

Davis County

Bountiful Farmers Market– Bountiful Town Square, on the corner of 100 South and 100 East

When: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to dark, June 10 through October 7

Iron County

Cedar City Downtown Farmers Market- 45 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

When: Year round

Summer Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through September

Winter Market: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., October through April

Salt Lake County

Wheeler Sunday Market– 6351 900 E, Murray, UT

When: runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23 through October 17

Sugarhouse Farmer’s Market– 1030 Sugarmont Dr, Salt Lake City, UT

When: runs Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 1 through Aug. 29

Downtown Farmers Market– Pioneer Park, 300 W 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 or The Gateway, 12 South Rio Grande St. for the Winter Market

When: year-round

Winter Market at the Gateway runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 14 through April 17

The farmers market at Pioneer Park runs on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June through October

The market will also be open Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to dusk, August through September.

See site for COVID-19 protocols.

Sunnyvale Farmer’s Market– 4013 S 700 W, Salt Lake City, UT

When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June through October

Liberty Park Farmer’s Market– 600 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT

When: Fridays from 4 p.m. until Dusk, June 11 through October 15

Sandy’s Farmers Market– 8565 South, State St, Sandy, UT

When: Open seven days a week, May through October

Daybreak Farmers Market– 11274 S Kestrel Rise Rd., South Jordan, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 through September 25

The website asks that visitors wear a mask.

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at Murray Park– 296 East Murray Park Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84107

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 30 through October 23

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at South Jordan– 1600 Towne Center Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 7 through Oct. 16

West Jordan Farmer’s Market– Jordan Landing at the plaza

When: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning June 3

Summit County

Park City Farmers Market– 1315 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT

When: Wednesdays from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., May 19 through the end of October

Utah County

Orem’s Sunset Farmer’s Market– Orem City Center Park, 293 E Center St, Orem, UT

When: Wednesdays at 5 p.m. through 9 p.m., July through September and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in October

The farmers market will open on July 7 and close on October 27.

Provo Farmers Market– Pioneer Park, 600 W Center St, Provo, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 5 through October 30

LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmers Market– LaVell Edwards Stadium, 213 E University Pkwy, Provo, UT 84604

When: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 1 through October 31

Springville’s Sunset Farmers Market– Springville Civic Center, 110 S Main St, Springville, UT

When: Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., July through September and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in October

The farmers market runs from July 5 through October 25.

Spanish Fork Farmer’s Market– 40 S Main St, Spanish Fork, UT

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 1 through Oct. 31

Washington County

Downtown Farmers Market– Ancestor Square, 2 W St George Blvd, St. George, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., June 3 through October

Weber County

Farmers Market Ogden– 2562 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 22 through September 11