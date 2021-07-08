Here’s a list of Utah’s 2021 Pioneer Day celebrations, events, and activities

THE NEEDLES, UNITED STATES: TO GO WITH STORY US-MORMON by Karen Lowe (2 of 4) Covered wagons stretching back along the high plains of Wyoming make their way along the 1,300 mile Mormon Trail from Illinois to Utah 14 July. Over 400 Mormons in pioneer dress and driving 52 wagons and a dozen handcarts are commemorating the Mormon trek lead by church leader Brigham Young 150 years ago. The wagon train is due to arrive in Salt Lake City 22 July. AFP PHOTO/Mike NELSON (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Utah’s unique Pioneer Day holiday is back in full swing following the COVID-19 pandemic with family fun events and celebrations across the state.

From parades to rodeos to sports competitions, this list has something for everyone to remember and celebrate Utah’s pioneer heritage.

Weeklong Events

Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo – The rodeo features bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and more. Tickets are required.

When: 7:30 p.m., July 20 through July 24

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Ogden Pioneer Days– The event includes parades, concerts, and the 2021 Ogden Pioneer Day Rodeo.

When: 8 a.m. to midnight, July 9 through July 24

Where: The events will take place at various venues throughout Ogden.

2021 Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo – This nationally recognized, historic rodeo draws crowds of over 30,000 each year and began in 1934.

When: 7:30 p.m. to midnight, July 20-24

Where: Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St, Ogden, UT 84404

July 17

2021 Pioneer Day 5k Race – The race is put on by Weber State Campus Recreation and includes two loops around Davis Campus. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. and winners will receive an award.

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Weber State University Davis Campus

July 23

Days of ’47 Sunrise Service – Admission is free and the event is open to the public and all religious denominations. The Salt Lake Pioneer Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers is co-sponsoring this annual service.

When: 7 a.m. (must be seated by 6:50 a.m.)

Where: The Assembly Hall at Temple Square, 50 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150

Days of ’47 Parade – Thousands gather each year in Downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy colorful floats and bands and celebrate Utah’s pioneer heritage.

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: The route begins at South Temple and State Street. It then runs East to 200 East, turns South to 900 South, and finally turns East to 600 East at Liberty Park.

July 24

Celebrate Pioneer Day – Celebrate the holiday with a week of crafts and games at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum.

When: July 17- July 23

Where: Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Washington City Pioneer Day Fireworks – The day will kick off with breakfast (paid) at the Lion’s Club and will end with a fireworks show with lots of activities in between. Registration is required.

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Multiple venues

Mapleton Pioneer Day Celebration – Join the community for sports tournaments, the Humanitarian Fair, entertainment, carnival games, bounce houses, and a fireworks show. Some events require prior registration.

When: Events will run throughout the day.

Where: Ira Allen Sports Park, 1728 S 800 W, Mapleton, UT 84664

South Davis Handcart Days Races – Participate in the Handcart half marathon, Frontier 5K, or Pioneer Pete 1K. Packets with additional information are available for pickup on July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and July 24 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

When: 6 a.m. to noon

Where: South Davis Recreation Center, 550 North 200 West, Bountiful, UT 84010

Brigham City Pioneer Day Celebration – Get in the pioneer spirit with free hands on activities and games such as panning for gold, leather work, and pioneer crafts. Train rides, entertainment, and food trucks will also be available throughout the day. The event is run by the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.

When: Saturday, July 24

Where: Rees Pioneer Park, 800 West Forest Street, Brigham City, UT, 84302

Pioneer Day Freedom Fest – The event will include a flag ceremony, a contest for best pioneer costumes and decorated wagons, avengers, and food trucks.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Brigham City, Utah

Pioneer Day Celebration – Orem – Festivities will include yard games, contests and band performances from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bounce houses and yard games will be available from 2:30 p.m. through 5 p.m. To end off the night, Utah’s Jersey Street Band will perform, along with a choreographed firework show.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: University Place, 575 East Univ. Parkway, Orem, UT 84097

2021 Pioneer Days – The celebration will kick off on Friday and continue onto Saturday. Pan for gold, ride ponies, and catch old-fashioned taffy shot from candy cannons.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: This is the Place Heritage Park

Logan Pioneer Day Celebration – This daylong celebration has events to get families moving, including a noncompetitive fun run, Family Fun Zumba, and other sports tournaments. There will also be a Pioneer Day Parade, car show, and food and crafts booths. A fireworks show will end the day at 10 p.m.

When: 7 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Willow Park, 450 West 700 South, Logan, UT 84321

Fiddlers and Fireworks – This paid event includes a ride on the evening train, dinner, fiddle music, and a gunfight show. Tickets are required.

When: 7:15 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Where: Heber Valley Railroad

Kanab Pioneer Day – More information to come.

Spring City Pioneer Day Events – The event kicks off with the Firemans’s Breakfast and includes a Pioneer Parade down Main Street. Visitors will find activities for children, games, music, and more.

When: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple venues

American West Heritage Center’s Pioneer Day Festival – Make Pioneer Day an educational experience by learning about the early farm life of Cache Valley’s early settlers. Some attractions include a two-man log saw, bison tours, pony rides, and train rides for kids.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. hwy 89-91, Wellsville, UT 84339

Have we missed any events? let us know on social media! This list will be updated as information for additional events becomes available.