Here’s a list of restaurants offering specials for Super Bowl Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Super Bowl Sunday is bringing a number of restaurant specials to the Salt Lake community.
Here’s a list of restaurants offering specials for the big game:
- Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club (6 N Rio Grande St Suite 35, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) – This establishment also offers 400-square-feet of LED Screens, sports simulator rooms, and a cocktail lounge. They will be offering a special gameday menu after 3 p.m., as well as prizes throughout the day.
- Crack Shack (912 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105) – Crack Shack is offering catering in a 10 mile radius of its location for the big day. Click here for the menu.
- Bout Time Pub and Grub (169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) – The restaurant will be serving special appetizers and desserts, as well as swag giveaways.
- Deer Valley Grocery Cafe (375 Deer Valley Dr, Park City, UT 84060) – Their gameday menu is offering sweet chipotle BBW or classic buffalo chicken wings, local charcuterie board, Deer Valley turkey chili, house made chips, salsa, artichoke dip and caramelized French onion dip. Order here by Thurs. Feb. 10 and pick up Sat. Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.
- Flanagan’s Park City (438 Main St, Park City, UT 84060) – Flanagan’s will be doing a prime rib buffet, as well as giveaways and drink specials. Price for the buffet will be $99 per person.
- Sugar House BBQ (880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106) – The Sugar House BBQ will be closed for dine-in but offering a to-go menu both in store and at their drive-through.
Have fun, be safe, and enjoy the game!