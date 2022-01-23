Here’s a list of cities with the highest poverty rates in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the fifth consecutive year of decreasing poverty rates in the U.S., there are still 37 million people (almost 12 percent of the population) living below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This staggering number is reflected in some cities in Utah, where one in five people are living in poverty.

The Census Bureau defines poverty as “if a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold.” When this happens, every member of the family is considered in poverty.

But the formula for determining a sufficient income is somewhat simple and outdated. It is calculated by tripling the cost of the most basic food plan in 1963, then adjusting for family size and inflation.

By this definition, a family of four is meant to survive on $26,000 a year, which many would argue is not enough, and isn’t reflective of the reality of economic hardship.

People throughout the country struggle every day to meet their basic needs, and folks in Utah are no exception.

Here’s a list of five of Utah’s poorest cities, according to Stacker.com:

5. South Salt Lake – 18.7 percent of people are living below the poverty line, which is a total of 4,421 people (1,353 of which are employed). When you look at the number of people living in poverty that are under 18, the figure skyrockets to 28.3 percent.

4. Vernal – 20.3 percent of people are living below the poverty line, which is a total of 2,079 people (551 of which are employed). Again, when looking at those under 18, the number jumps to 27.5 percent.

3. Cedar City – 20.3 percent of people are living below the poverty line, which is a total of 6,431 people (2,275 of which are employed). For those under 18, it is 19.7 percent.

2. Provo – 26.3 percent of people are living below the poverty line, which is a total of 27,795 people (13,933 of which are employed). For those under 18, the number is 19.6 percent.