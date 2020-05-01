Here is why Utahns are still waiting on Pandemic Unemployment checks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many Utahns who applied for the Pandemic Unemployment have started to wonder just when they will start receiving their checks so ABC4 reached out to the Department of Workforce Services to find out how the process is going.

Brooke Coles, spokesperson for the DWFS said they were able to start sending out checks so some applicants this last week.

“As a reminder, in order to get the brand new program up and running as quickly as possible, we are doing paper checks.,” said Coles. “This sped up the overall timeline for getting benefits out to people but they may see a few days delay from approval before receiving their benefit check.”

Coles said the benefits are also being paid retroactively to the day individuals were determined to be eligible and there is no waiting week. Recipients were also made eligible for the $600 stimulus through July.

“When the individual is approved it will be reflected in the system, but they will also receive an email notifying them that they have been approved specifically for the Pandemic Unemployment Insurance.”

For those who want to check the status of their application, it is important that you continue to log into the Pandemic application portal and not the traditional unemployment website.

The Department of Workforce Services has always communicated that individuals should expect 21-30 days for processing from the day they submit their PUA application. As of Today, we are still only at 16 days into that processing time frame.

A large amount of states still haven’t been able to create a portal, thus preventing those eligible from applying.

Coles said they are working diligently to get the benefit out to people in need as quickly as possible, but hope others realize Utah is also in a great place to already have this benefit available, processing and going out.