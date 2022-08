UTAH (ABC4) – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner.

To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, ABC4 has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across Utah.

Here is when these students will head back to the classroom:

ALPINE SCHOOL DISTRICT – Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

BEAVER SCHOOL DISTRICT- Wed., August 17, 2022

BOX ELDER SCHOOL DISTRICT- Mon., August 29, 2022

CACHE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- For grades 1-12: Thurs., August 18, 2022, For kindergarten: Wed, Aug. 24, 2022

CANYONS SCHOOL DISTRICT- Mon., Aug. 15, 2022

CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT- Wed. Aug. 17, 2022

DAGGETT SCHOOL DISTRICT- Mon., Aug. 22, 2022

DAVIS SCHOOL DISTRICT- Mon. Aug. 22, 2022

DUCHESNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- For grades 1-12: Tues., Aug 23, 2022, For kindergarten: Tues., Aug. 30, 2022

GARFIELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- Wed., Aug 17, 2022

GRAND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022

GRANITE SCHOOL DISTRICT- Thurs. Aug 18, 2022

IRON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT- Mon., Aug. 15, 2022

JORDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT– High school: Wed. Aug. 17, 2022, Elementary and middle school: Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022, Kindergarten: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

JUAB SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

KANE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022

LOGAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

MILLARD SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

MURRAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Kindergarten: Mon., Aug. 22, 2022, Grades 1-6: Mon., Aug. 15, 2022, 7th grade only: Fri, Aug. 12, 2022, Grades 8-12: Mon., Aug. 15, 2022

NEBO SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

NORTH SANPETE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022

NORTH SUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

OGDEN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fri., Aug. 19, 2022

PARK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

PIUTE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

PROVO SCHOOL DISTRICT: Tues, Aug. 16, 2022

RICH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mon, Aug. 22, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Tue., Aug. 30, 2022

SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022

SEVIER SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022

SOUTH SANPETE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022

TINTIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

UINTAH SCHOOL DISTRICT: For kindergarten: Wed., Aug. 31, 2022, for other students: Wed., Aug 24, 2022

WASATCH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Grades 1-9: Tues., Aug. 16, 2022, Grades 10-12: Wed., Aug 16., 2022, kindergarten and preschool: Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022

WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

WEBER SCHOOL DISTRICT: Tues. Aug. 23, 2022