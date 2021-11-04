Here is the boom: Four Utah cities ranked among fastest-growing in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret Utah is growing – it has been the fastest-growing state over the last decade, according to the latest census data. While the state’s population is growing, some cities are seeing an increase greater than others.

In a new study, financial technology company SmartAsset reviewed the 500 largest cities in the U.S. Using seven metrics – population change, unemployment rate, change in the unemployment rate, GDP growth rate, business growth, housing growth, and change in household income – SmartAsset ranked the country’s 50 fastest growing towns – boomtowns.

The study found many of the up-and-coming cities are in the Northwest, with six of the top 10 boomtowns in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Additionally, close to half of the cities are back to full employment with unemployment rates around 4% to 5%.

Here are the 10 biggest boomtowns in America, according to SmartAsset:

1. Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2. Nampa, Ida.

3. Meridian, Ida.

3. Conroe, Texas

5. Mount Pleasant, SC

6. Bend, Ore.

7. Tempe, Ariz.

8. Vancouver, Wash.

9. Bellingham, Wash.

10. Seattle

While no Utah cities made the top 10, many did land in the top 50.

St. George ranked the highest, coming in at 19 with a 5-year population change rate just shy of 16% and a 28.3% 5-year change in the number of establishments. Ten spots behind is Salt Lake City at 29, right behind Boise, Idaho. Tying for 31st is Orem and Spokane Valley, Washington. Bottoming out the list is West Jordan.

Below is the full list, courtesy of SmartAsset:

