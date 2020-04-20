Here are the Summit County roads to be affected by construction starting Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Starting on Monday, Morgan Pavement will seal cracks in county roads to prepare for future work during the summer months.

Workers will begin on Cutter Lane in Ranch Place and then move on to Jeremy Ranch. See Summit County’s tweet for the specific areas that will be affected in Jeremy Ranch.

(2/2) In #JeremyRanch they will be crack sealing Homestead Rd, Creek Rd, Saddleback (Silver Spur to Cove Rd), Saddleback Cir, Lone Pine Ct, Wolf Cir, Cove Rd and Gorgoza Dr. They will then be moving to #Pinebrook; the schedule will depend on weather. — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) April 20, 2020

