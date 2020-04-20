Here are the Summit County roads to be affected by construction starting Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Construction_-6303677156689165817

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Starting on Monday, Morgan Pavement will seal cracks in county roads to prepare for future work during the summer months.

Workers will begin on Cutter Lane in Ranch Place and then move on to Jeremy Ranch. See Summit County’s tweet for the specific areas that will be affected in Jeremy Ranch.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss