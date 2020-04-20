SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Starting on Monday, Morgan Pavement will seal cracks in county roads to prepare for future work during the summer months.
Workers will begin on Cutter Lane in Ranch Place and then move on to Jeremy Ranch. See Summit County’s tweet for the specific areas that will be affected in Jeremy Ranch.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Here are the Summit County roads to be affected by construction starting Monday
- Local grocers helping to stop spread of COVID-19 with new protection measures
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Miracle storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree
- Amazon looking to fill 800 positions in Utah as part of hiring initiative
- Student stress rising as coronavirus disrupts education