These requirements for a concealed carry permit might be dropped under a controversial bill

UTAH (ABC4) — A bill proposing that Utahns could carry concealed firearms without a permit passed in the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday and is on to the Senate.

ABC4 took a look at what is needed to obtain a Concealed Firearm Permit in Utah, as some of these steps and requirements may soon be a thing of the past if House Bill 60 becomes law.

Lt. Nick Street from the Utah Department of Public Safety says of the bill, “Members of the Department of Public Safety are working with the proponents of the legislation and its amendments to come to a potential compromise regarding some language that is concerning to DPS.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the following requirements must be met in order to obtain a Concealed Firearm Permit.

First, the permit holder must be at least 21 years old to obtain a standard permit and at least 18 years old for a provisional permit. If House Bill 60 is passed into law, anyone who is 21 or older who can lawfully possess a firearm could carry a concealed firearm in a public place without a permit.

Next, the permit holder must have proof of good character, meaning they must not have been:

convicted of a felony

convicted of any crime or violence

convicted of any alcohol-related offense

convicted of any offenses involving the unlawful use of narcotics or other controlled substances

convicted of any offenses involving moral turpitude

convicted of any offense involving domestic violence

adjudicated by a United States or state court as mentally incompetent, unless this has been withdrawn

All applicants must pass a criminal background check and meet qualifications to purchase and possess a firearm under Utah and federal law.

Application Process

The application for a Concealed Firearm Permit in Utah must include:

a photocopy of a state issued Driver License

a photograph

non-resident proof of permit if you live in a state that recognizes the Utah permit or has reciprocity with Utah

Fingerprint Card: The card contains the applicants fingerprints taken by a trained fingerprint technician.

Weapon Familiarity Certification: Applicants need to complete a firearms familiarity course that is certified by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and taught by a certified instructor. The course should be completed before applying for a permit.

Visit utah.gov to follow House Bill 60’s status.