UTAH (ABC4) – Here in Utah, we are fortunate to be surrounded by well-renowned hospitals filled with top healthcare professionals.

But which hospitals are the best?

Here are the top-ranked hospitals in Utah according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. University of Utah Hospital

2. Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital

3. Intermountain Medical Center

Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital (Tied for fourth)

Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital (Tied for fourth)

According to the University of Utah Hospital, this is the ninth consecutive year the facility has topped the U.S. News & World Report list as the best in the Beehive State.

The hospital’s John A. Moran Eye Center is ranked 10th in the country for ophthalmology care, while the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is ranked 33rd in the nation for cancer care. The Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital also ranked 50th for rehabilitation care.

“This recognition rests squarely on the shoulders of our teams,” said Dan Lundergan, CEO at University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics. “Despite a pandemic, staffing challenges, and numerous other factors, our teams continue to provide the highest quality care to our patients. This recognition is an honor, and I’m incredibly grateful to the physicians, nurses, clinicians, and staff who made it possible.”

To read more about how U.S. News came up with this list and for further information about each hospital, click here.